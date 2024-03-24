GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Demand pushes up price of watermelon in Salem

Traders in Salem are sending over 400 tonnes of watermelon to Kerala daily due to surge in demand

March 24, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
The arrival of watermelon increased at the Shevapet fruit market in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 24 March 2024.

The arrival of watermelon increased at the Shevapet fruit market in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 24 March 2024. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The price of watermelon has increased in the wholesale and retail markets in Salem, as over 400 tonnes of watermelon are sent from the district to Kerala every day due to surge in demand.

Watermelon cultivated in districts such as Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kacheepuram, and Villupuram are sold to Salem market. The market at Shevapet determines the price of the fruit. It is sold to other western districts and the neighbouring state of Kerala.

S. Umar Ali, a wholesale trader at Shevapet, said that the yield was better this year. In view of Ramzan festival, the demand for watermelon is high in Kerala. Almost 300 watermelon-laden lorries (over 400 tonnes) move to various parts of Kerala from Salem. Usually the fruits will be sent to Kerala from Salem. However, this year, the fruits are also sent directly to Kerala from the place of cultivation. As the demand has increased in the wholesale market, the fruit is sold for ₹ 20 a kg this year, compared with ₹ 15 to ₹ 16 per kg last year. In the retail market, the fruit is sold at ₹ 25 per kg, Mr. Umar Ali added.

R. Mariappan, who runs a fruit shop on Yercaud Main Road, said as the price of watermelon has increased, the traders were selling at piece rates. A piece of the fruit is sold for ₹20. The season will continue for three more months, he said.

