Demand high in Germany for skilled Indian manpower, says Consul General

July 11, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

There is a growing demand in Germany for qualified manpower from India, said Michaela Kuchler, German Consulate General in Chennai, at a programme in Coimbatore recently.

In an effort to promote German technology and strengthen business relation with the local manufacturing industry in tier-II cities, the VDMA India organised “German Technology for the Industrial Development of Tamil Nadu” here recently.

Ms. Kuchler highlighted the role of Indo-German bilateral relations, potential areas for future cooperation, and the role of the consulate in promoting German investments here.

Rajesh Nath, Managing Director of VDMA India, spoke on the impact of Covid-19, conflict and climate, the growth of the Indian economy in the last decade, different aspects of Indo-German bi-lateral trade; importance of manufacturing activities to make India a global hub.

Around 10 VDMA members participated in the knowledge sharing event that covered German technology, automation, digitisation and business opportunities for the local industry. More than 120 delegates from the industry here took part.