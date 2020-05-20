Demand high for industrial e-passes

COIMBATORE

DIC has cleared nearly 12,500 of the 15,000 passes or so applications in last two weeks

Construction contractors, engineering industries, and several small and medium-scale businesses that resumed operations in Coimbatore district over a week ago are now applying to the district administration seeking e-passes to help their workers return to the district.

With the nationwide lockdown in place for more than a month, several workers who were employed at the manufacturing industries and construction sites in the district had returned home. With resumption of activity because of relaxations in the lockdown, they need to come back to work.

The State government has introduced an online system for e-passes and it is managed in the district by the District Industries Centre (DIC).

Karthigaivasan Kachirayar, general manager of the DIC, said that in the last two weeks, nearly 12,500 of the 15,000 or so applications for e-passes have been cleared. Some of these are multiple applications from the same industry to bring back more workers. “If the industry is in Coimbatore and it wants to bring back its workers from their home towns within the State, the units can apply for e-passes. The number of workers the units can apply for depends on the vehicles used for transportation. Industries do not need a pass to bring workers from one part to another within Coimbatore district,” he said.

There is a steady flow of applications and these are cleared in an hour or two if it is supported with the required documents, he claimed.

Officials say that a minimum of 50,000 workers have returned to the district in the last two weeks.

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association president R. Ramamurthy says the industries do not face any problem in getting the pass, provided they feed in the right details and documents. “It takes time to understand the requirements and apply properly. The application should be in the name of the industry,” he says.

However, another trader, who did not want to be identified said he has workers who need to return from Kotagiri. He had applied for e-pass six times and it was rejected. “The reason should be specified. Otherwise, those who are managing the e-passes can call up the applicant and verify before rejecting,” the trader said.

“If three people are coming with a pass, only two are permitted. There are several challenges. When the industry is struggling to resume work with minimum workforce, delays in getting the e-passes affects the activities,” adds a builder here.

According to K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, there should be transparency and clarity on how the passes should be applied, why these are rejected, and how the industries should re-apply if an application is rejected. The labourers are without work for weeks and when they want to return to their jobs, they are facing problems. The government has introduced e-passes so that workers and industries can apply online. If an application is rejected, the reason should be stated clearly and there should not be any necessity for the applicant to visit the officials in person. He said he plans to take up the issue with the officials concerned in the State government.