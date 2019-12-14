Demand high for CAs, says former ICAI president

India needs two lakh to three lakh Chartered Accountants, said G. Ramaswamy, former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, here on Friday.

Coimbatore branch of the Institute is hosting a two-day conference for CA students on Friday and Saturday, in which nearly 1,200 students from the region are taking part.

The participants are presenting papers on technical subjects such as accounting standards, corporate laws, and Insolvency Bankruptcy Code.

Mr. Ramaswamy said that the Institute has made Unique Document Identification Number mandatory for Chartered Accountants to identify their documents.

In the accounting profession, when facts and evidences are recorded in the form of data, it becomes an evidence globally under the IT Act.

The Institute is also organising technology training programmes for student to update their skills. They are taught to audit using the latest technologies. Introduction of the Goods and Services Tax has increased the scope of CAs.

Apart from training the students in Indian accounting subjects, the Institute has also made study of International Taxation easy. CAs in India can become members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales by clearing a few examinations.

More number of students are clearing these examinations because of the demand for CAs abroad, he said.