Demand grows in Coimbatore to eliminate contractors from managing paid parking complexes

A recent proposal by the Coimbatore Corporation to implement parking fees for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers in designated roadside locations is facing resistance from various quarters, with many calling for the removal of contractors from managing parking lots.

Major retail establishments, such as jewellery and textile showrooms, have long offered valet parking at their own expense. In contrast, smaller shops and businesses are expected to provide parking facilities within their premises. “But this is not happening due to poor layout planning and the wrongful approval of such establishments,” said C.M. Jayaraman, president of Citizens’ Voice Coimbatore.

The Corporation has designated specific pay-and-use parking zones in areas such as Town Hall, Raja Street, Gandhipuram and R.S. Puram to alleviate the burden. Yet, these zones have been plagued by complaints of overcharging by contractors, an issue the Corporation has struggled to regulate effectively.

Since 2022, numerous motorists have reported that the civic body’s pay-and-park facility at Raja Street has been charging nearly double the designated amount of ₹25 for an entire day for two-wheelers. “Pay-and-park cannot be the solution as contractors are often involved in the business, and it discourages people from using such facilities,” Mr. Jayaraman added.

Critics argue that converting roads intended for vehicular movement into pay-and-use parking zones will also disrupt traffic flow. They assert that the responsibility of providing parking should rest with the Corporation authorities, especially since small business owners, who already pay professional charges to the government, may not afford additional parking expenses for their customers.

“The collection of parking fees outside shops unfairly burdens both the shopkeepers and the customers,” said a local shopowner near Town Hall. “The authorities should ensure that parking arrangements are managed by the government instead of contractors, with clear regulations to prevent overcharging,” he added.

In response, a senior official of the Coimbatore Corporation said, “The idea is currently only a proposal. We will consider all opinions before taking a decision.”

