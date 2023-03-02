HamberMenu
‘Demand for plots high in Coimbatore’

March 02, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The demand for plots is inherent in Coimbatore, said Chief Executive Officer of GSquare Group N. Eshwar.

While GSquare had nearly 14 projects in the city, more players were expected to enter the market in the plot category in the next six months to one year, he added.

Mr. Eshwar told  The Hindu here recently that the volume of business in Coimbatore was equal to Chennai for the group and plots in all the 14 projects were almost fully sold. It would soon launch the second phase of plots on Coimbatore bypass road. In the last three months, the group had sold 30% of the plots planned in the second phase, which would be spread over 125 acres and would have nearly 1,500 plots.

“The high demand is mainly because of the location and because the buyers of the first phase have seen appreciation in one year,” he said.

GSquare currently had projects in Hyderabad, Mysore and Hosur apart from Chennai and Coimbatore. It planned to expand to Salem and Madurai too, he said.

