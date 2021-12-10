Demand for jewellery up

Coimbatore

10 December 2021 23:30 IST

‘Jewellery is seen as a safe investment’

Customer spending on jewellery has improved in the recent months and the demand is felt across segments, such as diamond jewellery and gold jewellery, according to Suraj Shantakumar, Director - Business Strategy, Kirtilals.

Spending

Mr. Shantakumar said customer spending habits had changed after the second wave of COVID-19. There was more spending on jewellery.

During November-December last year, which was after the first wave, business revived to pre-COVID levels. This year, for the last three months, business was better than pre-COVID levels, he said.

Many weddings that were postponed during the COVID-19 waves were held now and people were buying jewellery for the special events. Even in diamond jewellery, be in bridal or non-bridal collections, customers wanted to see different products and difference in products.

Online purchase

They were also inclining to purchase more online too, he said.

Seema Metha, Director - Creative, Kirtilals, added that jewellery was seen as a safe investment.

The preference was more towards everyday jewellery that was trendy and simple. Further, there was not one particular design that customers wanted to buy.

Multi-purpose

They were looking at different options. So, jewellery were becoming multi-purpose.

For instance, Kirtilals’ Paridhi collection of bangles, which were close set diamond bangles, were traditional in design. But, these had a contemporary feature as flexible technology allowed size adjustment of the same bangle so that women of different generations in a family could wear it, she said.