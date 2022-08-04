Coimbatore

Demand for Indian flags flies high in Tiruppur

Workers preparing cloth tricolour in Coimbatore. File | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy
M. Soundariya Preetha TIRUPPUR August 04, 2022 14:05 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 14:19 IST

The hosiery town of Tiruppur, which is also known for production of flags and banners, is seeing a surge in demand this year for the Indian flag because of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark 75th year of Independence.

“If we were selling 1,000 flags during this season, the demand now is for one lakh,” says one of the flag makers in Tiruppur.

Every year, only schools, colleges, and government offices will hoist the flag for Independence day. This year, with the call to hoist flags in every house, the demand has shot up, he says.

Only a handful of units in Tiruppur make only flags and banners. With the spike in demand, some of the garment units have also started making the National flag. The production time available is less and there is shortage in availability of cloth and because of these factors the prices of flags have also gone up, he adds.

Antony, another manufacturer, says Tiruppur units make mainly cotton flags. With high demand, manufacturers have started using satin or synthetic clothe too. Many traders in Tiruppur are also sourcing flags in bulk from places such as Surat and supplying here.

A wholesale supplier in Tiruppur adds that flags are now made across the country and the Postal Department has started selling flags. Yet, demand has surged for the Tiruppur manufacturers. Orders are coming from across the southern States, he says.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
