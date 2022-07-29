Demand for housing to be high in the coming years

Fair Pro, a property fair by CREDAI, begins at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore

R. Radhakrishna (third right), Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, G. Ram Reddy (second right), Vice President (South) of CREDAI, and Suresh Krishn (right), president of CREDAI Tamil Nadu, at Fair Pro 2022 in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Fair Pro, a property fair by CREDAI, begins at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore

Demand for housing is expected to be high in the coming years, R. Radhakrishna, Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, said here on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural of the 12th edition of Fair Pro, a property fair by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), he said that real estate was a sector that had grown faster than the economy.

With ambitious plans for the economy, demand for housing is expected to be high. It will be more in cities such as Coimbatore where industrial development is seen in different sectors, he said.

Vice President (South Zone) of CREDAI G. Ram Reddy said demonetisation, RERA, GST, COVID-19 and inflation were all challenges. Yet, the property sector had proven its resilience during the tough years. Property developers should adjust to the challenges and focus on catering to the market. With limited availability of land and growth of population, demand for houses would only increase. For the customers, investments in real estate sector had been beneficial as property values had appreciated.

Suresh Krishn, president, CREDAI, Tamil Nadu, said with an aim to become a $ 1 trillion economy, Tamil Nadu was on a path of rapid growth. Several infrastructure projects were happening and after COVID people were looking at better and bigger houses. This demand would drive growth of the property sector.

According to Gugan Elango, president of CREDAI Coimbatore, Coimbatore is witnessing development across the city and investments by non-resident Indians is increasing in the property sector. The fair, which is held after two years, has stalls by 24 property developers, 10 allied suppliers, and five banks and the total projects on display are about 75. The virtual property hunt, called CREDAI Premier League, had nearly 12,000 registrations.

The Hindu is the media partner for the three-day event at Codissia Trade Fair Complex.