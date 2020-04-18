Demand for hand sanitisers brings opportunities to sugar companies

For the sugar companies in the State, COVID-19 has opened a new avenue as there is a spurt in demand for hand sanitisers.

Several sugar mills that have distilleries in the country, including a few in the State, have got into hand sanitiser production.

Palani G. Periasamy, president of South India Sugar Mills' Association, says getting into production of hand sanitiser is only an additional step for the sugar companies as they already supply ethanol.

According to R. Varadarajan, wholetime director of Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals, the government had given temporary licence to sugar companies that have distilleries to produce hand sanitisers. The sugar mills supply ethanol to fuel companies and alcohol to bottling plants. A minor volume of alcohol was supplied by some to the pharma sector too. With the market for hand sanitisers expanding with COVID-19, the sugar mills have got into production of the sanitiser. They do not have to invest in additional facilities and the production norms are prescribed by the government.

The distribution channel is also in place and there is no shortage in availability of molasses or alcohol. Several institutions buy hand sanitisers in bulk quantities. If the market for hand sanitisers continues to expand in the coming months, there is a possibility of some mills getting into this vertical on a permanent basis, he says.

“Definitely, this is an opportunity to get into another byproduct. But, how long the demand will last will be known only in the post-COVID period. That will determine how many (sugar) companies will pursue doing hand sanitisers. If there is an opportunity, they can certainly re-arrange their portfolios. Most of the sugar companies in Tamil Nadu have distilleries and have the capacity and capability to get into hand sanitiser production,” Mr. Periasamy said.