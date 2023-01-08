Demand for clay pots up for Pongal festival

January 08, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Clay pot makers and traders in the Coimbatore district are gearing up for the Pongal festival, with demand expected to peak in the coming week.

55-year-old M. Velliangiri, who is into clay pot making for almost four decades at Meenakshi Nagar in Kavundampalayam, said his family and he made cookery pots, flower pots, and clay pans all through the year and the average daily production ranged between 15 and 20 pieces.

By December end, they started getting orders for Pongal pots from traders. The Pongal pot was different from the normal pots as it had a broad base and narrow mouth. During the Pongal festival season, 30 to 40 pots and clay stoves were made every day, he said.

Though the market is expected to be better than the previous two years, the pot makers do face challenges. M. Mangammal, another pot maker at Kavundampalayam, says, “The intermittent rain in December filled up the ponds. So, we were unable to source the clay. We are using the clay that was sourced earlier and is available with us now.”

S. Ashok Raja, who runs Mann Kalam, a retail store for clay and terracotta products in the city, said, “Wholesale traders purchase more than 50% of what we produce or source. While the Pongal sales has begun on a positive note this year, it is expected to peak during the last few days before the festival. On an average, the daily sale of pottery items increases 60-70% during the Pongal season,” he said.

Apart from Pongal pots, sale of normal clay pots also saw an upswing during this season as institutions such as colleges bought these for cultural events and games such as ‘Uriyadi’, he added.