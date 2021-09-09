Demand for CB-CID probe into Ottarpalayam incident

COIMBATORE

09 September 2021 00:05 IST

Thirteen rights organisations and political outfits that claimed to have investigated the Ottarpalayam incident involving a Dalit village assistant and a farmer have sought a CB-CID probe into the incident.

At a press meet held here on Wednesday morning, the representatives of Adi Tamizhar Peravai, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, Social Democratic Party of India, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Dravida Tamizhar Katchi, Dravidar Viduthalai Katchi and a few others accused the AIADMK and BJP of fronting farmers’ organisations to blame the State Government on the issue.

The issue involves village assistant Muthusamy, a Dalit, slapping farmer K. Gopalsamy at the Ottarpalayam village administrative officer’s office and then falling at Gopalsamy’s feet on August 6. Though the entire incident was recorded, those who shot the video first released only that part of the footage that showed Muthusamy falling at Gopalsamy’s feet.

A protest over this led to the police registering a case against Gopalsamy. Later, when the footage showing Muthusamy slapping Gopalsamy was released, farmers’ organisations demanded action against Muthusamy and Village Administrative Officer Kalaiselvi.

At the press meet, the representatives said their findings showed that the police had not taken complete cognisance of the complaint lodged by village assistant Muthusamy. The police had wanted him to restrict his complaint only to the incidents that happened at the village administrative officer’s office.

Claiming that Gopalsamy had been abusing Muthusamy using his caste name, they said that the incident that took place in the office was premeditated and the video recording was planed as a sting operation.

It was only while overpowering Gopalsamy, who was charging towards the village administrative officer, Muthusamy had slapped him, they said, and asserted that a situation was created where Muthusamy was forced to act.

They further said that there was no evidence to prove that Gopalsamy was a farmer, and that there was no reason for those who recorded the incident to be at the office at that point in time. The police not acting against those who recorded the incident and released it parts only strengthened the argument that it was premeditated.

It was wrong on the part of the police to buckle under pressure from dominant forces and farmers to not arrest Gopalsamy, against whom they had registered a case under the provisions of the SC,ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, and instead act only against the village administrative officer and Muthusamy.

Therefore, the organisations demanded the arrest of Gopalsamy, and the dropping of departmental action against the two Revenue staff.