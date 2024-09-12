Demand for admission in government hostels exceeds capacity in Coimbatore 

The demand for accommodation in government-run hostels for college students in Coimbatore district has been increasing year after year.

While most government-aided colleges manage to accommodate students in their hostels, those from other districts who secure admission in government colleges in Coimbatore face significant challenges. The Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Department operates one hostel each for boys and girls in the city. The boys’ hostel, located on Dr. Balasundaram Road, houses 200 students in two existing buildings, with a new building under construction to double the intake capacity. The girls’ hostel, run by the department, is situated in Sungam.

Similarly, the Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department administers 26 hostels across Coimbatore district. Two of these hostels for girls are in the city, while three hostels for boys are on the outskirts. However, the demand for hostel accommodation far exceeds the available capacity. Students who cannot secure a place in these government hostels often have to spend substantial sums to stay in private hostels, according to college authorities.

Government hostel accommodation is especially crucial for students admitted to government colleges, as many come from poor socio-economic backgrounds. A senior faculty member from a government college highlighted that some students are forced to stay in hostels located more than 25 km away from their colleges due to the shortage of nearby accommodations. This long commute adds to their daily challenges, underscoring the need for an increase in hostel capacity through the sanctioning of new facilities.

Another issue raised by teachers is the gap between college and hostel admissions. Currently, students from other districts, after being admitted to a government or government-aided college, face a delay of at least two weeks for their hostel applications to be processed. During this period, some students stay with relatives or friends, while others are unable to attend classes until they secure hostel accommodation.

Colleges have stressed the importance of ensuring simultaneous admissions to government colleges and government-run hostels, a concern frequently voiced by parents.

