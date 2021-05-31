Delivery of groceries at doorsteps begins in Erode

Groceries sold through a mobile vehicle in Erode on Monday.

ERODE

31 May 2021 22:36 IST

The Corporation has permitted 41 retail traders to sell groceries at residents’ doorsteps on Monday and it planned to increase the number to 100 in the coming days.

The State government, while extending the total lockdown till June 7, permitted traders to sell groceries on carts or vehicles at residents’ doorsteps from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with permission from the local bodies. Also, provision stores were allowed to receive orders online or through phone and deliver supplies at the customers’ doorsteps. Wholesale shops on Kongalamman Kovil Street that sell groceries reopened after obtaining permission.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu more traders would be engaged in the coming days. Only after obtaining permission, the traders were allowed to take orders and execute the sale.

In rural areas, many groceries shops started delivering provisions to people at their doorsteps. However, traders said that since many had lost their livelihood, most of them purchased either in small quantities or sought credit facility. “Most of the power looms were closed for over three weeks now and daily earners face the heat,” said a trader in Lakkapuram village.