Millet-centric preparations highlight of cookery contest in Krishnagiri

Chef Dhamu (fourth left) along with Bargur MLA D. Mathiazhagan felicitated the winners of The Hindu’s ‘’ Our State Our Taste’ contest in Krishnagiri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

“Eat healthy, eat in moderation, eat with love” – when some nuggets of truth are spelt out with authority it strings a chord. And when such truths come from a master chef himself, it holds a pride of place.

On Sunday, when The Hindu’s “ Our State Our Taste” came to town with its celebrity master Chef Dhamu judging home cooks for some of the delicious rustic home preparations, all roads led to the event’s venue at RKV Residency.

Floored by the participation predominantly from the villages, Mr. Dhamu confessed he had not expected participation outside of towns. In equal measure, the home cooks in Krishnagiri regaled Mr. Dhamu with authentic millet-centric preparations from ‘ragi balls’, ‘sandi kali’, palm jaggery reduced syrup, a range of healthy sweets and savouries made from groundnut, green gram, Bengal gram, and murukkus made of beets, carrots and pudina to name just a few.

And it wasn’t just cooking advice that the audience sought out from the master chef. From the choice of career to gender roles in cooking, they wanted it to hear it all from the one of the most loved and feted celebrity chefs.

Asked about the general lack of men in the kitchens, Chef Dhamu dismissed stereotypes and advised men to take up cooking. “When men and women cook together, there is intimacy and domestic bliss, and of course self-reliance and the ability to nourish one’s own self,” he said.

When someone asked about his choice of career and parental support, Chef Dhamu said, he earned a degree for his mother’s sake and simultaneously excelled in his chosen path of cooking. “Hardwork and faith is the way forward,” he said to the cheers of the audience.

Kalaiarasi, noon-meal coordinator bagged the first prize; Munusamy, a self-proclaimed home-cook won the first runner-up, and Z. Saidhani Bi won the second-runner up.

The event was inaugurated by Sasikala Ranganathan, Jayanthi Kirubakaran, and Uma Venkatesh, Partners, RKV Residency, along with Chef Damu. The other dignitaries at the inauguration included C. Arumugam, Distributor, Vidiem Kitchen Appliances, Abhinaya, Brand Manager, Naga Foods, Surya Uthayakumar, Brand Manager, Madhuram Rice, K.R. Vikneswaran, Partner, RKG Ghee, and R.K. Rajesh, Brand Manager, Kaleesuwari Refineries.

D. Mathiazhagan, Bargur MLA, gave the awards to winners along with Chef Damu in the presence of S. Veerabadran, Distributor, Savorit and Naga Foods, C. Rajesh Kumar, Cluster Manager - Salem and Namakkal, Madhuram Rice, Kowshik Dev, Director, Sri Devarajan Group of Companies, and P. Gunaseelan, Deputy Manager, Advertising, The Hindu, Rest of Coimbatore

Vidiem Kitchen Appliances is the title sponsor of the cooking contest hosted by The Hindu with the contest powered by Savorit and Madhuram Rice in association with RKG Ghee and Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil. LG Asafoetida is the asafoetida partner and Naga Food is the associate partner. Divinity partner is ITC Mangaldeep and spices partner is Everest Masala. The banking partner is Karur Vysya Bank, magazine partner is Aval Vikatan and the media partner is Hindu Tamil Thisai. While GEC partner is Kalaignar TV and news channel partner is Kalaignar Seidhigal.