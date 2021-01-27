Delhi protest affecting crores of farmers: G.K. Vasan

The protesting farmers are misguided, he says

Tamil Manila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday said that the opposition to farm laws by a section of farmers was affecting crores of farmers in the country.

He told the reporters here that though the Centre held many rounds of talks with the farmers protesting against the farm laws, a consensus has not been arrived yet. “The purpose of the new farm laws is to enhance the livelihood of the farmers. Unfortunately, the protest by a few misguided farmers is affecting crores of other farmers in the country,” he said.

Mr. Vasan said that a few anti-social elements infiltrated the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day only to tarnish the reputation of the Central Government.

Taking a dig at DMK president M.K. Stalin for his announcement on receiving petitions from the public, Mr. Vasan said that was only for the purpose of vote bank.

“There are still three months left for the Assembly election and his announcement is surprising and amusing,” he said. He wanted the Opposition parties to work meaningfully.

Mr. Vasan said that the release of expelled AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala from the prison will not affect the victory of the AIADMK.

The TMC chief said that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi blindly blamed the Central government during his recent campaigning in Kongu Region.