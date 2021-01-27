Delhi protest affecting crores of farmers: G.K. Vasan

Tamil Manila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday said that the opposition to farm laws by a section of farmers was affecting crores of farmers in the country.
He told the reporters here that though the Centre held many rounds of talks with the farmers protesting against the farm laws, a consensus has not been arrived yet. “The purpose of the new farm laws is to enhance the livelihood of the farmers. Unfortunately, the protest by a few misguided farmers is affecting crores of other farmers in the country,” he said.
Mr. Vasan said that a few anti-social elements infiltrated the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day only to tarnish the reputation of the Central Government.
Taking a dig at DMK president M.K. Stalin for his announcement on receiving petitions from the public, Mr. Vasan said that was only for the purpose of vote bank.
“There are still three months left for the Assembly election and his announcement is surprising and amusing,” he said. He wanted the Opposition parties to work meaningfully.
Mr. Vasan said that the release of expelled AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala from the prison will not affect the victory of the AIADMK.
The TMC chief said that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi blindly blamed the Central government during his recent campaigning in Kongu Region.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath