Delegation from USA looks for investors from the Nilgiris

The delegates made a pitch to business owners and entrepreneurs from the Nilgiris and Coimbatore to expand their businesses into the U.S., specifically Fulton County

Published - October 20, 2024 07:41 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Delegates from Atlanta Georgia, Fulton County, going around the stall organised by the Nilgiris chamber at Sullivan Court hotel in Udhagamandalam on Sunday.

Delegates from Atlanta Georgia, Fulton County, going around the stall organised by the Nilgiris chamber at Sullivan Court hotel in Udhagamandalam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

A delegation from Fulton County in the State of Georgia, United States of America, was hosted by the Nilgiris Chamber of Commerce and Industry in association with the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) in Udhagamandalam on Sunday.

The delegation, comprising four officials from Fulton County, included Chairman Robb Pitts, Councilmen Joshua Butlet (City of East Point), Joe Carn (City of College Park), and Councilwoman Natasha Williams (City of South Fulton).

The delegates made a pitch to business owners and entrepreneurs from the Nilgiris and Coimbatore to expand their businesses into the U.S., specifically Fulton County.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Robb Pitts, said the county was among 159 that comprised the State of Georgia. “Most people know of Atlanta, Georgia, but it was important to know that the city of Atlanta itself is located within the county of Fulton,” said Mr. Pitts, adding that the county was one of the top in the U.S.

“Our goal for visiting the Nilgiris is threefold,” said Mr. Pitts, stating that their goals was to introduce Fulton County to potential investors and business owners from the Nilgiris, identify firms, entrepreneurs and businesses interested in setting up businesses in Fulton County and for the county to open an office in southern India to facilitate this process.

“Fulton County is home to major corporations and startups, and we are going to assist you in any way we can in expanding your businesses into the county,” he said.

The delegates promised to help business owners avail of tax breaks and financial incentives available to investors looking to invest in the county. They tried a host of products manufactured in the Nilgiris, including chocolates, aromatic oils, clothing goods and biscuits, and were appreciative of their quality. The delegation explained the advantages to potential investors in terms of logistics and infrastructure available to businesses looking to invest in the U.S.

