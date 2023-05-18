Delegation from Coimbatore visits Germany to promote the city

May 18, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

A 26-member delegation of the German-Indian Round Table visited Thuringia and Saxony in Germany recently to create awareness about business and partnership opportunities in Coimbatore.

S. Chandrasekar, chairman of the Coimbatore chapter of the Round Table, said the delegation, which included German Consul General in Chennai Michaela Kuchler and representatives from 21 industries and five educational institutions here, visited six cities in Germany during the eight day trip.

In Thuringia, they had a meeting with Thuringian Minister WolfgangTiefensee and in Saxony they got an insight into Saxony’s transformation to electromobility, innovative temperature control system for injection moulding machinery, lightweight construction and 3D printing research.

Mr. Chandrasekar said that there are more than 10 German companies that have invested in Coimbatore either individually or through joint ventures. With 70 members in Coimbatore, the Round Table is operational in two other Indian cities that have a larger German presence. “The aim (of the visit) was to promote Coimbatore’s businesses in Germany and invite German businesses to Coimbatore in fields such as agriculture, industry and education,” he said. This is the third such visit by the German Indian Round Table to Germany, he added.