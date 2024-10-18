Delegates from Fulton County in the U.S. woo small businesses in Coimbatore

Delegates from Fulton County, Georgia, USA, took part in an interaction meeting with business owners in the city on Friday and emphasised on the advantages of establishing or expanding operations in their county. The session, organised by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), also aimed to connect local businesses with opportunities in the U.S. market.

V. Sundaram, Director of the CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC), said their previous meetings with the Georgia Indo-American Chamber of Commerce in March in the U.S. facilitated this exchange. “Today’s event allows the Fulton County delegation to explain the incentives for companies interested in setting up or expanding businesses in their region,” he said.

Mr. Sundaram also highlighted that Indian businesses can start a digital presence in the U.S. at minimal cost, requiring only a website and warehouse, with setup expenses around $250. “This is the right time to leverage U.S. opportunities. MSMEs can easily consider global expansion,” he added.

Carey Arun, Principal Commercial Officer at the U.S. Consulate in Chennai, introduced the SelectUSA programme, which promotes foreign investment into the U.S. “Coimbatore’s startups can begin with sales offices in the U.S. and later transition to full manufacturing units, selling products as ‘Made in USA,’” she said.

The SelectUSA programme offers customised market insights, essential government data, and support throughout the investment process. “We assist companies in identifying optimal locations to operate in the U.S. by providing actionable information on workforce availability, logistics, and operational costs,” she added.

Robert L. Pitts, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Fulton County, emphasised the region’s potential. “Fulton County, home to Atlanta, is the most populous county in Georgia and a top-tier destination among over 3,000 U.S. counties. With industries such as technology, finance, healthcare, and logistics, it’s an attractive location for international businesses. The southern part offers affordable land and a skilled workforce, ideal for new ventures,” he said, announcing plans for a Fulton County trade office in Coimbatore to strengthen long-term business ties.

