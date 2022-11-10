Delay or failure of biometric authentication at PDS outlets irks cardholders in Coimbatore

R. Aishwaryaa COIMBATORE
November 10, 2022 19:06 IST

A PDS cardholder authenticates his fingerprint to receive essentials at an outlet near Flower Market at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Many senior citizens who go to Public Distribution System outlets here for their monthly provisions are affected by the delay or failure of the biometric authentication.

A senior citizen in Vadavalli, who buys rice and other provisions at the PDS outlet, sometimes makes four or five visits to the outlet located nearly 1.5 km away from her house as the biometric identification machine does not accept her fingerprint. “We are forced to take numerous trips to re-attempt the authentication process. Often, if all the trials fail, the spouse is asked to arrive and try. Sometimes my fingerprints are validated and sometimes my spouse’s, so it is difficult to confirm who will be eligible,” she says.

“Even those aged less than 50 face the same problem. At least in the outlet where I go to, the scanner is wiped regularly. So, the problem does not seem to be due to an unclean surface,” claimed the cardholder. “We have raised this issue several times to the shop managers who said it will be checked. We are not aware of the District Supply Officer and so could not file any official complaints,” the cardholder alleged.

Many PDS cardholders in the city are said to face similar grievances.

However, consumer forums and officials at the District Supply Office (DSO) claimed they had not received many complaints in this regard so far. DSO sources said there were about 1,040 shops across the district for which 1,100 machines, procured by the State, were sent from Chennai in 2017. After a two-year trial, the system was mandated from 2019.

“People can add their fingerprints again by updating their Aadhaar at enrolment centres or post offices. Further, those with a Senior Citizen Certificate from the DSO can assign an authorised person like relatives or neighbours who can collect essentials for them,” the official said. Of over 11 lakh PDS cardholders in the district, nearly 23,000 have authorised persons assigned by the cardholders.

“Also, many who apply for the smartcard via e-service do not register their fingerprints properly, which may be a cause for the issue,” an official claimed.

