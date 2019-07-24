Delay in zonal classification hits egg export from Namakkal

Lack of export zonal classification within the country has affected the export of poultry eggs from one crore a decade ago to just two lakhs presently. Poultry farmers here said that declaring Namakkal and Tamil Nadu as avian influenza disease-free zone would improve exports from the region.

Poultry farmers here said that 95% of egg export from India happens from Namakkal.

However, bird flu outbreaks at other parts of the country has severely affected the egg exports from Namakkal. Recently, poultry farmers here petitioned the Union Minister of Agriculture, besides Namakkal MP A.K.P. Chinraj demanding that the Central Government declare Namakkal and Tamil Nadu as avian influenza disease-free zone.

PV. Senthil, general secretary of Livestock and Agri Farmers Trade Association said, “around 2004, one crore eggs used to get exported from Namakkal each day. The exports reduced to 10 lakh per day last year and to just two lakh per day for the past two months. Till date, bird flu outbreak hasn’t been reported here but outbreaks in other parts of the country affects exports here.” He added that Namakkal is a major exporter of eggs from the country and there is a huge demand for eggs across the globe, but lack of classification according to World Trade Organisation norms affects the exports.

“If zones are declared within the country according to Organisation for International Exports norms, a body under WTO, the export turnover from the region would increase to ₹2,000 crore from just ₹100 crore at present in a short time.

He added that declaration of zones within the country would create confidence amongst importers and that would boost up exports. Mr. Senthil also said that the Government’s current policy of individual farm compartmentalisation isn’t helping them. “There are around 1,000 poultry farms in Namakkal alone and in the past 10 years, only two farms have been compartmentalised. Individual compartmentalisation would require farmers to spend over ₹500 crore,” Mr. Senthil said.

Mr. Senthil said despite there being all infrastructural facilities in the region like two poultry disease diagnostic labs, without classification, egg exports wouldn’t improve.