Delay in uploading vaccination details on portal worries people in Erode

Erode

30 August 2021 21:52 IST

Students badly hit as they need the certificate to attend college

Inordinate delay in uploading the details of vaccination on portal is causing untold hardship to people, particularly college students, who need the certificate to attend college that reopens on September 1.

After a slow start, vaccination drives have picked up in the district with an average of 12,000 people receiving their doses every day in the last one-and-a-half months. Camps are held in urban and rural primary health centres and schools.

However, many people who were vaccinated a month ago have not received the SMS that is sent immediately after vaccination. Hence, they are unable to download their certificate from the portal.

Though the problem prevails across the district, most of the people who have received their dose a month ago in Modakkurichi Taluk are yet to receive the SMS . “Vaccination certificate is mandatory to attend college from September 1. It has been over three weeks since I got vaccinated. I have not received the SMS so far”, said a 19-year-old year student. Over 450 residents in Nagaratchi Nagar in Lakkapuram Panchayat have not received their vaccination certificate.