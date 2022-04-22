Delay in tenement construction puts over 200 conservancy workers in misery in Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board had assured them of completing the work in 15 months, when they were asked to vacate in 2018

The tenements that the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board has been building on V.K.K. Menon Road in Coimbatore since 2018 for conservancy workers who had resided in dilapidated structures there. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Coimbatore Corporation and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board had assured them of completing the work in 15 months, when they were asked to vacate in 2018

The conservancy workers shifted out of V.K.K. Menon Road in the city in 2018 should have returned to their new houses by now. But, they have not.

The workers often gather outside the under-construction tenement discussing when they would be able to move in. They have been doing this for a over a year now as there is no sign of the Board completing the project anytime soon, rues B. Radhakrishnan, a resident.

The Coimbatore Corporation and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board had asked over 200 workers to vacate their dilapidated houses in V.K.K. Menon Road in November 2018, to construct new houses. At the time, the two agencies assured them of completing the work in 15 months.

The Corporation and Board then began construction of 216 houses sometime in 2019 under the ‘Housing for All’ scheme at ₹ 19.15 crore. They were to accommodate the 216 houses in in nine blocks of 24 flats each with each house measuring at least 430 sq.ft.

At the time of demolishing their dilapidated houses, the two agencies had also promised the workers that they would provide community hall, sewage treatment plant and a few other common amenities..

The delay in completing the project had made life difficult for the workers, many of who were forced to move to rented houses after finding it difficult to live in the temporary structures that the Corporation had built in Sengadu, Mr. Radhakrishnan further says.

R. Karthik, a tenement resident, says he was forced to shift at least three houses since 2018 after people had learnt about his caste.

The financial burden of having to rent a house and then shift houses every few months when seen in the backdrop of loss of income during the COVID1-19 lockdown is unbearable, he says.

The Board sources say the delay in construction was the contractor’s fault. The Board had slapped fine for the delay and prevailed upon him to complete construction at the earliest. By July-end, it would hand over the houses.

Lack of amenities in Sengadu

At the time of moving in to the temporary structures in Sengadu, the Corporation assured them that it is only a stop-gap arrangement and that they can return to V.K.K. Menon Road within 15 months. But for the last three years, they are living in Sengadu without basic amenities, rues S. Murugan, a resident.

The conservancy workers shifted from V.K.K. Menon Road reside in temporary shelters without drainage facility at Sengadu in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Other than providing potable and non-potable water, the Corporation did little to mitigate their suffering. They have no access to clean toilet, were without drainage and in unhygienic environment, complains A. Jayaraj, another resident.

The toilet is without lights. The women cannot use it beyond dusk. There is no bathroom either. The men bath in the open and women in make-shift enclosures, he points out and says this has been the case since 2018 November.

The Corporation sources say they will look into the issue to fix lights in the public toilet, remove waste and improve sanitation in Sengadu.