Delay in stormwater drain work hits businesses on E.V.N. Road in Erode

March 08, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - ERODE

Traders on E.V.N. Road in Erode are unhappy with the inordinate delay in the construction of stormwater drain and have urged the authorities to speed up the work.

Erode, Vellore and Hosur Corporations were chosen for Model City projects under the Tamil Nadu Sustainable Urban Development Project and the focus was on improving urban management in the areas of urban local body empowerment, development planning, sustainable finances and e-governance.

Under the Model City programme, three roundabouts were planned at GH Junction, Panneerselvam Park, and Kalaimadu Silai. Gandhiji Road and E.V.N. Road were to be developed as Model Roads, all at a total cost of ₹23 crores. Funds were allotted to the Erode Corporation and the same was transferred to the Highways Department in March last year, which executed the work. Tender process was completed and work to construct drain on E.V.N. Road began in October 2022.

The E.V.N. Road is one of the busiest roads in the city as it connects Chennimalai Road with other arterial roads at GH roundabout. The road houses hundreds of commercial establishments. After the drain work began in the area, traders erected temporary pathways for customers to reach the establishments. Since the construction activities have eaten up the motorable space, the stretch from Periyar Nagar arch to Surampatti Four Road witnesses frequent traffic congestions throughout the day, affecting motorists.

P. Murugesh, who runs a tea stall near the Four Road, said his business was hit in the last three months. “They authorities said the drain work will be completed by December 2022. However, the work came to a standstill in January 2023,” he said.

Most of the shops have reported a drop in sales in the last few months. While officials claimed that underground electric cable and water pipeline were delaying the execution, shopkeepers alleged that the contractor was not paid and hence the work was stopped indefinitely from January.