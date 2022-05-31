Delay in resuming passenger train services condemned

The district Congress Minority Wing has condemned the railways for the delay in resuming passenger train services that were stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic, two years ago, and urged the Central government to resume the services immediately.

In a letter to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, vice-president of the wing and former member of the Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, K.N. Basha, said that railways have announced the resumption of passenger train services between Salem and Virudhachalam Junctions, Madurai and Rameswaram Junction and a few other passenger trains that were stopped for over two years. But questioned why the train services from Erode to Mettur, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli and Palakkad were yet to be resumed even after COVID-19 norms were withdrawn.

The letter said that these trains served thousands of passengers in the region everyday who were facing difficulty in using bus services to reach their work places, hospitals or temples etc. The letter warned that they would stage a protest infront of the railway station if the services are not restored at the earliest.