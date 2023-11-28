Delay in providing adequate compensation for land acquired for Perundurai SIPCOT condemned

November 28, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - ERODE

Stating that 200 acres acquired from 100 families for establishing the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) Industrial Growth Centre at Perundurai were not given adequate compensation even after 27 years, members of the Perundurai SIPCOT Affected People Welfare Association have urged the State government to consider their long-pending demand and provide compensation.

In an email sent to the Chief Minister, association coordinator S. Chinnasamy said the State government through a Government Order No: 91/91 February 27, 1991, acquired 2,709 acres of land in Ingur and Perundurai villages from the land owners. The acquired lands were directly registered in the name of Tamil Nadu Corporation for Industrial Infrastructure Development Limited (TACID) for which a compensation of ₹60,000 an acre for dry land and ₹1.20 lakh an acre for farmland was given to owners in Ingur village. In Perundurai village, ₹1.50 lakh an acre was given for dry land and ₹2 lakh an acre for farmland was given.

But due to various reasons, over 100 families did not register their land directly in the name of TACID within the stipulated time. The government fixed ₹49,000 an acre to ₹56,000 an acre for the land and deposited the amount in the court and acquired the land under The Land Acquisition Act, 1894.

Unwilling to accept the compensation, a family in Perundurai moved the Erode court that had on June 6, 2006 ordered a compensation of ₹2.10 lakh an acre to be paid to the petitioners. The State government and the SIPCOT administration appealed against the order in the Madras High Court that confirmed the lower court’s order and dismissed the petition on February 21, 2020.

The email said that even after the court order, compensation is yet to be paid to land owners and condemned the inordinate delay. The email also said that six cases were filed by families from Ingur village and the Madras High Court ordered compensation ranging from ₹1.80 lakh an acre to ₹2.50 lakh an acre. “But, the SIPCOT administration had settled only a part of the compensation and is delaying on paying the balance amount,” the email said.

The email claimed that the administration is leasing out land for 99 years to entrepreneurs to start small-scale units and for commercial purpose to those who run big industries. It is collecting development charges of ₹67 lakh an acre from entrepreneurs and ₹1.34 crore an acre from those who plan big industries. “Refusing to pay minimum compensation to the land owners and collecting higher charges is injustice to the land owners,” the email said and urged the State government to settle the compensation at the earliest. The email said that the affected land owners would observe a fast in front of the SIPCOT office on December 27.