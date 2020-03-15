Delay in processing regularisation application worries plot owners

ERODE

Undue delay in issuing order for regularisation of unapproved layouts and plots by the Modakurichi Union office has caused inconvenience to sellers and buyers who could not complete the transactions as planned.

Tamil Nadu Regularisation of Unapproved Layouts and Plot Rules, 2017 paves the way for regularisation of unapproved layouts and plots where the owners of the plots or layout promoters should apply to the local planning authority and pay relevant fees for obtaining regularisation.

Relevant Government Orders of the Housing and Urban Development Department, G.O. No 78 dated May 4, 2017, G.O. No. 172 dated November 13, 2017 and G.O. No. 55 dated May 2, 2018 mentions the regularisation and development charges per square metre of the plot for Corporation, municipal area and town panchayats and village panchayats that need to be paid by the applicant.

But many applicants said that there was an inordinate delay in issue of orders for regularisation by the officials at the Modakurichi Panchayat Union delaying the sale and purchase of plots.

Murugan of Lakkapuram Panchayat said that his application was pending for over five months and the sale of his plot was postponed three times due to the delay.

Applicants wanted timeframe fixed for clearing the applications and also sought action against the officials for the delay.