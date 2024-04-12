Delay in notifying guidelines for Single Window Counselling of Admission in aided arts and science colleges questioned

April 12, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Citing the move by the Higher Education Department to implement the system of Single Window Counselling of Admission (SWCA) for UG and PG courses in government-aided arts and science colleges in the State from 2024-25, Association of University Teachers (AUT) and other teacher associations have flagged concerns over some aided-colleges in Coimbatore issuing advertisements inviting applications for the programmes.

They have sought to know why guidelines on implementation of the SWCA have not been circulated to the heads of aided ( minority/non-minority ) colleges by the Directorate of Collegiate Education, through the respective Regional Joint Directors of Collegiate Education.

Though it is understandable that the DCE has not passed any order in view of schedule of Lok Sabha elections, a circular ought to have been issued to the heads of all aided colleges cautioning them against issuing advertisements in the media calling for applications, N.R. Ravi Sankar, formerly Head and Associate Professor of Mathematics, CBM College, Coimbatore, said in a representation to the Director of Collegiate Education.

He called for issuance of circular to all aided college Principals specifying that admissions carried out in advance would be deemed null and void.

The RJDCEs in all regions must also be instructed to monitor all aided colleges to rule out “illegal” admissions before the issuance of guidelines, the letter said.

Prof. Ravi Sankar urged the DCE to obtain special permissions from the Election Commission of India / The Chief Electoral Officer Tamil Nadu after the Polling date ( April 19, 2024 in the State of Tamil Nadu) for issuance of Government Orders to admit students under single window system. Else, the aided colleges would start admissions immediately after declaration of Plus Two results.

Belated order/notification of guidelines related to the admission may defeat the very purpose of introduction of single window system from 2024-25, he said.

For, the colleges would challenge the order in Courts of Law stating they had admitted the students following the guidelines of the previous year citing the delay in issuance.

The DCE had to be in a position to successfully implement the system without any legal loophole, in the interests of the students, the letter said.

