Delay in issuance of PDS smart cards troubles beneficiaries

The imposition of lockdown has been cited as one of the reasons for the delay

The number of persons awaiting public distribution system (PDS) smart card and those who had applied for duplicate cards in the district has almost touched 4,000.

Sources in the district supply office said on condition of anonymity that the administration was yet to issue cards since January-February for both categories – those who had applied for new and duplicate card.

Though the imposition of lockdown was cited as a reason for the delay in the smart card distribution, there were other reasons as well, the sources said and pointed to the delay in getting the printer toner from the office of the Commissioner, Civil Supplies, to print the smart cards to underscore their point.

The sources said in printing the cards too there were problems in that a recent change in the software to print the cards had made it impossible to print addresses with more characters. This has forced the data entry operators to randomly cut parts of the addresses to accommodate the address in the smart card.

The other reason for the delay in the smart cards reaching the applicants was that the latter were unaware the change the State government had brought in to get duplicate cards – that the applicants would have to pay ₹ 20 towards a card.

The sources said the applicants, even if they had applied online for duplicate card, would have go to the taluk office concerned to pay the smart card fee. From the taluk offices across the district, the officials concerned send to the district supply office the list of applicants who had paid the fee so that the latter could print smart cards. And once the taluk offices get the smart cards the applicants would have to go once more to collect the cards.

Coimbatore Consumer Cause Secretary K. Kathirmathiyon said the administrative issues had made it difficult to get smart cards, particularly for those applying for duplicate cards. The State government should take steps to decentralise the purchase of printer toners to avoid delay in printing and disbursing smart cards.

Second, it should restrict the number of characters in the address columns so that the applicants typed the correct address and it was not left to data entry operators to randomly cut portions of address. This was more important as ration card served as an important address proof document.

Third, the government should introduce a system where applicants paid online the fee for getting duplicate cards. Besides, it could also add postage charges so that the smart cards reached the applicant’s door step.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon also wanted the district administration to represent the issues to the State government.

The District Collector could not be reached for his comments.