Delay in increasing number of coaches to MEMU service irks travelling public in Mettupalayam

December 09, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The travelling public in Mettupalayam are understood to be disappointed with the Railways for not responding to their repeated requests for increasing the number of coaches of the MEMU service to Coimbatore from eight to 12, at least in the morning and evening hours for the convenience of the student community and office-goers.

Seats in all the coaches are occupied at Mettupalayam and it gets crowded with passengers at the Karamadai, Periyanaickenpalayam and Thudiyalur stoppages, according to students of Government Arts College, Coimbatore, who entirely depend on the train for their to and fro travel.

The train is also being patronised overwhelmingly by the working class people in Mettuapalayam and Karamadai, owing to the convenient morning and evening timings, R. Santhamoorthy, president, Mettupalayam Consumer Protection Organisation, said.

The duration of the Mettupalayam - Combatore MEMU service being only 45 minutes to cover a distance of 36 km with stoppages at Karamadai, Periyanaikanpalayam, Thudiyalur and Coimbatore North stations, the overwhelming patronage resulting in overcrowding is causing enormous discomfort, say regular travellers.

Despite repeated representations to the Southern Railway for increasing the number of coaches, there has been no outcome so far. The Railways has, in principle, promised to fulfil the demand, but there is no certainty about when it will be implemented, Mettupalayam MLA A.K. Selvaraj said.

On its part, the Mettupalayam Railway Station Consultative Committee has been laying emphasis on doubling of the Coimbatore - Mettupalayam section which is more than 150 years old, and taking into consideration the UNESCO World Heritage tag for the Nilgiri Mountain Railway.

