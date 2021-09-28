Delay in finalising contractor for water supply in West Zone causes concern

Maintenance of drinking water systems and ground water supply has taken a hit in a few wards in the West Zone.

Sources in the civic body said that after the expiry of the term of contract for maintenance of drinking water and ground water systems, a few wards in the Zone were left without the maintenance system, in that if there were to be a leak, there was no one to attend to it as it would be the responsibility of the contractor concerned to attend the leak.

Likewise, there were hardly any turncocks available to regulate water supply in those wards.

There was no one available in the wards in West Zone – particularly in Vadavalli and Veerakeralam – to supply ground water, for the Corporation usually outsourced the ground water supply to the contractors.

While the Corporation relied on contractors for drinking water supply in all the added areas – 40 wards, the problem was now only in a few wards in West Zone because the civic body had failed to float tenders in time to renew the contract for borewells in those areas.

For added areas in North, East and South zones, the Corporation had renewed the contract in time, well ahead of the 2021 Assembly election. The sources said unless the Corporation floated tenders and awarded contracts , it would be difficult to supply drinking and ground water to the residents in those wards.

In the old city, the Corporation has given the drinking water supply maintenance contract to Suez India Pvt. Ltd.