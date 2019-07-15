Delay in construction of Urban PHCs troubles patients

Pappanaickenpudur resident S. Revathy sits on a bench placed outside a building in the Coimbatore Corporation school on Maruthamalai Road awaiting her turn for a monthly check-up at the Seeranaickenpalayam Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC).

The 23-year-old woman has been visiting the UPHC almost every month for the past five months. Every time she goes there, she will have to wait outside as it functions out of the two classrooms the Corporation has allotted at the school.

As she awaits her turn, there are two boys who are sitting outside the room for treatment for a pain in the forearm that one of them suffers.

After Ms. Revathy enters the room, the staff nurse pulls to position the cloth partition to provide the necessary privacy for the check up. The nurse also closes the window.

Ms. Revathy says it is privacy that is on her mind when she is checked. “While the doctor or nurse is examining my stomach, I move my head to see if the window is properly closed and there is adequate privacy.”

She is one of the 30-odd women who go to the UPHC for antenatal care.

The women along with those who go there for postnatal care, persons suffering from non-communicable diseases and outpatients are forced to jostle for space to either sit or stand almost every day as the Corporation has been unable to complete the construction of a new building for the UPHC on time.

The situation at the Seeranaickenpalayam UPHC is so bad that the women, who go there for antenatal or postnatal care, do not have access to a proper toilet. They are forced to use either the toilet meant for teachers at the school or the community toilet on Maruthamalai Road, says G. Abirami, a worker in the school.

At the Vilankurichi UPHC, things are no better. Cheran Managar resident Y. Aparna hardly finds a place to sit while waiting for her turn for check up. “I am forced to either stand, if I find a place, or move outside the UPHC building, a house on a narrow lane the Corporation rented three years ago, to sit under a tree.”

The woman, who is in her seventh month of pregnancy, also finds it difficult to have a word with a doctor in private because there is no room that ensures privacy. Entry of patient details, lab tests, dispensation of medicine, doctor’s seat and patient examination all take place within the three-room house.

“I feel shy to talk to the doctor or seek clarification for my doubts as there are always men waiting around – they have either accompanied their wives for check up or are there to take medicines for diabetes, hypertension, or other ailments,” she says.

The staff at the Vilankurichi UPHC say that as part of their counselling for pregnant woman they also alert them to the fact that they cannot have a delivery there and will have to go to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Normal or caesarean delivery – it does not make a difference because there is no labour room or postnatal ward, the staff say and add that this has been the condition for the past three years.

Worse, at the Seeranaickenpalayam UPHC the staff are forced to close down by around 5 p.m. as the Corporation school will have to be locked. The last delivery the UPHC had had was three years ago.

At Peelamedu UPHC too, there has been no delivery for over a year as the toilet attached to the labour room was in a dilapidated condition until it was demolished a few months ago. Here too, the doctors refer women for delivery to the CMCH.

N. Chandran of the Pappanaickenpudur unit of the Communist Party of India says his party has repeatedly petitioned the Corporation authorities to expedite the construction of the new building for the UPHC, but there has been no effective response from the civic body.

The Corporation engineers familiar with the delay in construction of new buildings for the UPHCs say that at Seeranaickenpalayam the problem was delayed construction.

Though the Corporation had floated tenders four years ago on July 29, 2015 for the construction (Seeranaickenpalayam and Vilankurichi UPHCs) and renovation and construction of the Peelamedu UPHC, there has been delay because the civic body was unable to pay the contractors on time.

As far as the Vilankurichi UPHC is concerned, there was a land dispute, which the civic body had to overcome before starting construction.

The delay in the Peelamedu UPHC is because the cost of renovation exceeded the budget estimates and therefore the money apportioned for construction turned out to be insufficient.

The engineers add that the civic body has allotted additional money for the completion of the construction. All the three centres will have new buildings and will soon resume performing normal deliveries on pregnant women.

The Central Government had allotted ₹ 42 crore each for the construction of new buildings for the three UPHCs under the National Urban Health Mission programme.