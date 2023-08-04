Delay in construction of stormwater drain works on arterial roads irks motorists in Erode

August 04, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Erode

The inordinate delay in completion of stormwater drain works on arterial roads in the city has irked motorists and shopkeepers, who urge the Highways Department to expedite the works and complete it before the onset of monsoon.

Under the Model City programme, Gandhiji Road and E.V.N. Road are to be developed as model roads while road widening work is in progress on Cauvery Road, R.K.V. Road and Railway Station Road. Construction of drain work began on these roads in October 2022 and is in progress.

Commercial establishments, nationalised and private banks, ATMs, hospitals, textile markets and textile showrooms, and provision stores are located on both sides of these roads and are the busiest stretches in the city.

In the absence of parking space at establishments, four-wheelers and bikes are parked on the roads all these days. Since drain work is in progress, vehicles are parked haphazardly on the road leaving little space for vehicles to move on. “Traffic congestion prevails frequently on Gandhiji Road where textile market, banks, post office and establishments are present,” said a motorist R. Ganesh of Kollampalayam. He said that E.V.N. Road is also congested during the day time making it difficult for motorists to reach their destinations.

Traders also feel the heat as their businesses have been affected for many months now. R.K.V. Road houses textile showrooms where vehicle diversion is in place for over two months.

“Most of the traders erected temporary pathways for customers to reach their establishments. But, we have lost our regular customers due to the execution of drain works . At least, they should complete the work before the monsoon as rain water would stagnate,” said a trader at Surampatti Four Road Junction.

Officials of the Highways Department point out to the presence of underground cables, water pipelines and other service utilities lines near the drain as reasons for tardy implementation of the drain works. The officials added that they are taking every step to complete the works at the earliest and also to reduce inconvenience caused to motorists and pedestrians.

