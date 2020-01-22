Delay in construction of classrooms forces students to sit in the open

Delay in construction of classrooms has forced the students of the upgraded Government Higher Secondary School at Devarmalai in Bargur Hills to study in the open.

Started in 1963 to educate children from the villages of Eratti, Minthangi, Onthanai, Vellimalai, Elachipalayam, Kalavari and a few other areas, the school was upgraded as elementary school in 2002 and as high school in 2011. Though upgrading of the school helped students continue their studies after Class VIII, the school lacked enough classrooms to accommodate all students.

The school has a strength of 220 students in Classes I to V, and 306 students in Classes VI to X. The State government in 2016 allotted ₹1.68 crore for construction of a building for the high school with 12 classrooms. Delay in identification of land took two years and finally a land was identified, about half a km from the school, and work began in 2018. In the same year, the school was upgraded as higher secondary and now there are 11 students in Plus One. Since classrooms are not available, five classes are conducted under the shade of a tree, and two classrooms function from a community hall in the area.

“The situation turns worse during rainy season and summer, as students cannot sit in the open”, a parent said.

The school needs a minimum of 14 classrooms, four rooms for laboratory, library and office and a staff room for teachers. Though the school received 20 computers, due to non-availability of a lab, they remain unpacked. Speaking on anonymity, a villager said that the situation was same for many years now. “New building work began two years ago and is yet to be completed”, he said and wanted the works expedited.

Chief Education Officer R. Balamurali told The Hindu that flooring work needs to be done in the new building after which power connection would be given. The new facility can accommodate students from Classes VI to XII and the work would be completed in three months, he said.