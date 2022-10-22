Delay in completion of bridge construction at Thaneerpandal in Coimbatore irks residents 

Construction of road over bridge across a railway crossing at Thaneerpandal in Coimbatore city remains incomplete. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Delay in completion of road over bridge across a railway crossing at Thaneerpandal is causing hardship to road users, say the residents of that area.

According to V. Balasubramanian of Sri Vignesh Nagar, the bridge work at Thaneerpandal on Vilankurichi road is pending for nearly 10 years. The railways completed its portion of construction two years ago. But, the State Highways Department is yet to construct the road. According to information shared by the Highways Department to an RTI query, the project is pending because of legal issues in land acquisition.

The Thaneerpandal-Cheranmanagar area at Hope College has nearly 50 educational institutions and almost 500 industries. With the works remaining incomplete, residents and students are affected. They need to travel additional four km to reach the main road and this is time consuming. The Highways Department should take steps to clear the legal issues at the earliest and complete the construction, he said.

According to an official of the Highways Department, land acquisition for the project remains incomplete because of court cases. Land has to be acquired for laying of service road. The cases are related mainly to land required on the southern side of the bridge. If the bridge is constructed without acquiring land, road users will not be able to use the existing road as there will be no access way. Further, the Department takes up projects now only after acquiring the land required, the official said.