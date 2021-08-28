Delay in completing sewer works puts people to hardship in Erode

The culvert work will be completed in a week: Corporation Commissioner

The inordinate delay in completing the underground sewerage scheme (UGSS) works on R.K.V. Road here has put pedestrians, motorists and traders to untold hardship. They have urged the Corporation to expedite the works at the earliest.

The UGSS work is being implemented on Cauvery Road, R.K.V. Road, at Bazaar Street and in Manikoondu area. In the second week of July, the contractor executing the project dug a pit in Manikoondu to construct a culvert. However, the presence of utilities such as water pipeline, drainage channel, electric cables and telephone cables, delayed the execution of the work for over one month.

The restriction on vehicle movement on the busy R.K.V. Road has put pedestrians, shopkeepers and motorists to hardship. Vehicles were diverted and shops saw poor business. Most of the narrow streets in the market area witnessed frequent traffic congestion and pedestrians were forced to cross the work area everyday.

Vehicles from Pallipalayam that pass through R.K.V. Road to reach Panneerselvam Park junction were diverted resulting in traffic congestion on other roads.

The culvert work was resumed three weeks ago, and is yet to be completed.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu the culvert work by the State Highways Department would be completed in a week, while the rest of UGSS work would be over in 10 days.