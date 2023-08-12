ADVERTISEMENT

Government Arts College, Coimbatore, issues degrees to 2021 pass-out candidates

August 12, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

T. Sangeetha, receiving M.A., Political Science, degree certificate along with her infant daughter from the Director of Collegiate Education K. Geetha at the Government Arts College in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Government Arts College, Coimbatore, on Saturday gave away degrees to 2021 pass-out batches of UG and PG students at the Graduation Day event in the campus.

Director of Collegiate Education K. Geetha gave away the degree certificates to the students in the presence of Principal R. Ulagi, and members of the governing board.

Prof. Geetha said the pursuit of higher education with self-confidence was the only way for students of government colleges who predominantly belong to socio-economic backward sections to land in bright careers. Adherence to value system was what would help in a large measure for the students to achieve their aims, she said.

A total of 1,593 students received their degrees. Of them, 1,205 received their UG degrees and the remaining PG degrees.

One of the oldest colleges in the State, GAC, Coimbatore, offers 23 UG programmes and 21 PG programmes, with an overall student strength of about 7,000.

The college was accorded autonomous status during 1987-88. The 31st Graduation Day was conducted within months of the institution being ranked 44th among the top 100 best-performing colleges in NIRF 2023 ranking, the Principal said.

