Defying Higher Education secretary instruction, Periyar University conducts interviews for registrar and COE posts

November 01, 2023

Defying the instructions of the Higher Education Department Secretary, Periyar University on Tuesday conducted interviews for the posts of Registrar and Controller of Examinations (CoE) without the State government nominee being present in the selection committee.

In a letter, dated October 27, Higher Education Department Secretary A. Karthik had said that as per the Periyar University Act, 1997, the selection committee for making recommendations to the syndicate for appointment to the post of Registrar shall comprise the Vice-Chancellor as chairman; a member of the syndicate; and an expert outside the university, nominated by the Chancellor.

In the last syndicate meeting, held on May 18, 2023, it had been resolved to give advertisements again for filling the Registrar and CoE posts.

However, the member of syndicate for the selection committee was not finalised during the meeting.

The university issued advertisements on July 17, but after one-and-a-half months, the varsity’s Registrar, through a letter dated September 2, sent a proposal to the government requesting to appoint a nominee of the government as a member of the selection committee.

Now it is under the active consideration of the government. I request that the provision be followed to include a syndicate nominee, who should be selected only in syndicate meeting so that the selection process is not vitiated, the secretary had said in his letter.

For the Registrar post, four candidates attended the interview and for the CoE post, one.

Criticising the action of the university’s administration, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) president Kolathur Mani, said the Vice-Chancellor forgot that universities came under the control of the State government. As per rule, if only one candidate applied for a post, an interview should not be conducted.

To select particular people, the university did not follow social justice and university rules. The syndicate meeting is going to be held at the university on November 6. Six government department secretaries are members of the syndicate. They should participate and register their objections. We urge the government to take action against the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar and hand over the administration of the university to an IAS officer, Mr. Mani added.

Association of University Teachers (AUT) general secretary M. Krishnaraj said the university does not consider the secretary’s letter and claimed that the interviews were conducted to select “particular persons” for the posts. We are going to meet the Higher Education Secretary regarding the issue on Wednesday, he added.

Higher Education Department Secretary A. Karthik and Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan were unavailable for comments.

