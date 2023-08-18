HamberMenu
Defunct median lights, lack of blinkers turn rides risky on Avinashi Road near Coimbatore

Motorists say that accidents are common on the stretch between Goldwins to Neelambur due to lack of lighting and absence of warning signals 

August 18, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Lights on the medians along Avinashi Road near Coimbatore are defunct for several months.

Lights on the medians along Avinashi Road near Coimbatore are defunct for several months. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Driving on the arterial Avinashi Road from Goldwins to Neelambur is a nightmare due to defunct median lights and absence of blinkers or warning signals at median openings. While the double side lights along the median between Goldwins and Chinniyampalayam are lit occasionally, they are defunct on the stretch between the police outpost at Chinniyampalayam and Neelambur for the past few months.

Motorists and traders from the area say that accidents are common on this stretch due to lack of lighting and absence of warning signals. On July 13, K. Raja, a grade II police constable from Salem district, and his friend K. Kanmani Priya (33), a Siddha practitioner from Theni district, died after a truck rear-ended the two-wheeler they travelled near Chinniyampalayam.

A trader from Neelambur said that several minor accidents occur when speeding vehicles hit the ones that try to cross the road or take a ‘U’ turn at median openings. There are seven median openings within a distance of 2.5 km between Chinniyampalayam signal and Neelambur flyover. However, none of them have warning active signals, said the trader.

Though rumble strips have been laid on the road before median openings, motorists largely ignore them. “As motorists are unable to cross the road safely, they choose to drive along the wrong side in a hurry,” said C. Ashok, a resident of Chinniyampalayam.

An official from the National Highways said that there was no provision to erect speed breakers before median openings on both sides. The official, however, said that the police or local administration could place blinkers for which the Highways Department would grant permission.

A senior official from the Coimbatore District Police said the grievance would be addressed.

