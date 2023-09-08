ADVERTISEMENT

Defence Pension Adalat in Coimbatore on October 12 and 13

September 08, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Controller of Defence Accounts will hold a two-day Defence Pension Adalat in Coimbatore on October 12 and 13, a release from the Press Information Bureau said. Defence pensioners, defence family pensioners, defence civilians having any grievance relating to sanction/disbursement of defence pension may forward their representation to pension adalat officer, Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA), Chennai. Both migrated and non-migrated pensioners may send their representation with essential details such as PPO No, name of the record office/head officer and regimental number to get their grievance redressed in the adalat.

