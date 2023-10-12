HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Defence Pension Adalat held in Coimbatore

October 12, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant General Virendra Vats (third left), Commandant of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, handing over a cheque to a beneficiary at the Defence Pension Adalat organised by the Defence Accounts Department at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Lieutenant General Virendra Vats (third left), Commandant of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, handing over a cheque to a beneficiary at the Defence Pension Adalat organised by the Defence Accounts Department at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Financial benefits to the tune of ₹ 5.98 crore were paid to 315 beneficiaries and more than 200 pension payment orders and corrigendum pension payment orders were issued at the 183rd Raksha Pension Samadhan Ayojan (Defence Pension Adalat) organised by the Defence Accounts Department in Coimbatore on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Lieutenant General Virendra Vats, Commandant of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, inaugurated the two-day adalat at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science, in the presence of Brigadier Sunil Kumar Yadav, Commandant of Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington, and senior officials.

He exhorted the defence pensioners and family pensioners in Coimbatore and nearby areas to take full use of the adalat and get their grievances redressed.

T. Jayaseelan, Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA), Chennai, and Chairman of Defence Pension Adalat, said the adalat received more than 1,200 applications and more than 75% of the cases were settled.

Officers from the three pension sanctioning authorities, various record offices, public sector banks and the CDA-Chennai team came to Coimbatore for redressing all pension related grievances of the defence pensioners and family pensioners. More than 550 defence pensioners including civilians from Army, Navy and Air Force took part.

The adalat will continue at the same venue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / defence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.