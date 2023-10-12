Defence Pension Adalat held in Coimbatore

October 12, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Financial benefits to the tune of ₹ 5.98 crore were paid to 315 beneficiaries and more than 200 pension payment orders and corrigendum pension payment orders were issued at the 183rd Raksha Pension Samadhan Ayojan (Defence Pension Adalat) organised by the Defence Accounts Department in Coimbatore on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Lieutenant General Virendra Vats, Commandant of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, inaugurated the two-day adalat at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science, in the presence of Brigadier Sunil Kumar Yadav, Commandant of Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington, and senior officials.

He exhorted the defence pensioners and family pensioners in Coimbatore and nearby areas to take full use of the adalat and get their grievances redressed.

T. Jayaseelan, Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA), Chennai, and Chairman of Defence Pension Adalat, said the adalat received more than 1,200 applications and more than 75% of the cases were settled.

Officers from the three pension sanctioning authorities, various record offices, public sector banks and the CDA-Chennai team came to Coimbatore for redressing all pension related grievances of the defence pensioners and family pensioners. More than 550 defence pensioners including civilians from Army, Navy and Air Force took part.

The adalat will continue at the same venue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.