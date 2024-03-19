Defence exhibition exposes NCC cadets to myriad of job opportunities in tri-services

March 19, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Diverse job opportunities in combat and non-combat roles for youths aspiring for career in defence services were made known to hundreds of NCC cadets from colleges in the Western region of Tamil Nadu through the Defence Career Expo - 2024 at the Kumaraguru Institutions in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Seeking to debunk myths surrounding work life in the armed forces, Lt. Gen. Hari Mohan Iyer, Commandant, School of Artillery, Deolali, pointed out that the challenges being high what with war being fought with new technologies, the numbers of enthusiastic graduates with technical background from IITs, NITs and other reputed institutions getting into the Army, Navy and Airforce were getting larger.

A life in the armed forces was most fulfilling as nothing ranks more than serving motherland. There were challenges and hence the sense of achievement, the Lieutenant General said. Detailing the roles of the defence personnel right from junior to senior levels, the high-ranking military official said life in the armed forces will be replete with learning and applying skills, doing things differently with creative interventions and critical thinking, and imbibing leadership and discipline.

The Lieutenant General also highlighted the opportunities for graduates with technology background in the defence sector owing to the increasing demand in export market for the defence armaments manufactured by government and private industries and public sector undertakings. In the next 10 to 15 years, India was set to become the hub for defence equipment manufacture, particularly in the areas of ship and aircraft building, and defence research, he said.

Making a presentation on ‘Career Opportunities in Armed Forces’, CST Swamy, Administrative Officer, NCC Group Headquarters, Coimbatore, further exposed participants to the wide scope for young graduates to build their professional career and pursue sports interests after entry into the armed forces, as also numerous other privileges they will be entitled to.

Earlier, BVS Shiva Rao, Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters, Coimbatore, inaugurated the Obstacle Course.

Stalls have been put up by Indian Army, Navy, Coast Guard, and 5 TN Tech NCC (Air Wing) at the venue.

The second of the two-day event on Wednesday will feature talks and presentations on ‘Life in Indian Navy’ by Cdr. Sreehari S., INS Agrani – Coimbatore; ‘Research Opportunities in Defence Sector’ by Wg. Cdr. Mohan S. Priyani, Senior Production Engineer – Indigenisation, 5 Base Repair Depot, Sulur Air Force Station; ‘Life as a Fighter Pilot’ by Group Captain Suresh (Retd), Indian Air Force, and ‘Life in Indian Coast Guard’ by Commandant Suresh Mankoti, Indian Coast Guard.

