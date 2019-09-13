Defections have not weakened the party: Dhinakaran

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday claimed that recent defections from the party were by a few fair weather persons, who left once the party faced an electoral defeat, but the organisation was not weakened by their exit.

Participating at the wedding of the daughter of P.Palaniappan, disqualified MLA of Paapireddypatty, he said, the ones who left came with the hope of power and positions. He was alluding to the recent exit of Andipatti ex-MLA Thanga Tamilselvan, who defected to join the DMK.

All major organisations took time to establish itself. The DMK and AIADMK floundered even under leaders like Anna, MGR and Jayalalithaa before the organisation could taste electoral success, he contended.

According to him, while 10 others followed course with those few, who abandoned the party, there were “thousands of followers” in the same region who pledged their loyalty to the AMMK. The debacle in the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly byelections was only a temporary set back and the AMMK will bounce back from that, Mr.Dhinakaran said.