Deer run over by truck near Kaniyur toll plaza near Coimbatore

Wilson Thomas February 28, 2022 12:12 IST

Wilson Thomas February 28, 2022 12:12 IST

The animal could have lost its way and reached the highway, say officials

The animal could have lost its way and reached the highway, say officials

A spotted deer was killed after it was run over by a truck near Kaniyur toll plaza on Salem-Kochi highway (NH 544) near Coimbatore on Monday. The Forest Department suspects that the deer could have lost its way while straying into human habitations and reached the highway which is located several kilometres from reserve forest areas in the district. Officials with the Coimbatore Forest Division said the deceased deer was a female, aged around five. According to them, the animal could have strayed from unused lands on the banks of River Koushika close to the borders of Tiruppur district where hundreds of spotted deer live far away from reserve forest areas. Forest Department staff shifted the carcass from the toll plaza and buried it after being autopsied by a veterinarian.



Our code of editorial values