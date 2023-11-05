HamberMenu
Deer, macaques from Coimbatore’s VOC Park Zoo to be released into the wild with caution

November 05, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
Sambar deer in an enclosure at the VOC Park Zoo maintained by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.

While birds and some of the reptiles from the VOC Park Zoo in Coimbatore were shifted to two zoos in the State, authorities will conduct multiple rounds of screening while releasing the remaining animals into forests.

Different varieties of birds and reptiles, all covered under the Wildlife Protection Act, were shifted to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur in Chennai, and Amirthi Zoological Park in Vellore district on November 3.

The landmark zoo in Coimbatore remains shut to visitors after the Central Zoo Authority cancelled its recognition in January 2022.

As per the plan, 25 sambar deer and 26 spotted deer from the zoo will be released into the Coimbatore Forest Division. A total of 30 bonnet macaques will be released into the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

The Forest Department officials, the zoo authority and forest veterinarians from Coimbatore division and STR will supervise various procedures for transfer of these animals into the wild.

According to the zoo authority, certain mandatory examinations would be done as the animals were living in enclosures for several years and were getting feed from humans.

An official in the know of the transferring of the animals from the zoo said that samples collected from the spotted deer and sambar were sent to the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation to check the presence of diseases and pathogens. This was to avoid diseases from the zoo animals, if any, spreading to the wild animals.

“While capturing of macaques is easy for transferring them, that is not the case of deer as they get stressed easily and die of palpitation. They will have to be captured very carefully, considering these factors,” said a forest official.

A. Sukumar, forest veterinary officer of the Coimbatore division, was of the view that providing forest feed to the deer for a few weeks, before their release into the wild, will help them get accustomed to the new types of grasses and leaves.

