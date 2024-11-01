Deepavali shopping spree continues in Erode

Thousands of shoppers continued with their Deepavali purchase at a few textile showrooms that offered 50% discount for all dress materials for a limited time on Friday.

The day after Deepavali, the showrooms on R.K.V. Road and Bazaar Street in the city offer discounts from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. for unsold stocks and people in large numbers, even from nearby districts, visit the showrooms.

People gathered in large numbers in front of a few reputed showrooms from 2 a.m. to purchase saris and other garments. Two-wheelers were parked on both sides of the road leading to disruption in vehicle movement on R.K.V. Road. Most of the shoppers from Pallipalayam, Tiruchengodu, Bhavani and various parts of the district purchased dress materials that are offered at huge discounts.