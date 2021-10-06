Deepavali sales pick up at textile markets in Erode

Erode

06 October 2021 00:17 IST

About 3,000 shops deal in textile products in the city

With only a month left for Deepavali, both wholesale and retail sales at the textile markets in the city have picked up and traders are hopeful of good sales this festival season.

Weekly textile shops function at Ashokapuram (from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays),behind Central Theatre (10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays) and at E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays. Other than these, there are shops at the Gani Market that function from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

About 3,000 plus shops function in these places selling all kinds of textile items starting from handkerchiefs to ready-made garments and towels. Wholesale orders are received from States such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh. Traders and the public from other districts and within the district also visit these shops.

Following COVID-19 pandemic and drop in production, both wholesale and retail sales had remained affected all these months. Now the traders are hopeful of improved sales in view of the upcoming festival.

S. Sakthivel, secretary, Erode Gani Market Weekly Textile Trader’s Association, told The Hindu that wholesale and retail sales were picking up for the festival season, as traders and the public have started visiting in large numbers. “Though drop in production and rain across the State are affecting our business, they are only temporary,” he said.