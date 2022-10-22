Deepavali sales hit due to roads filled with sludge at Kallankuthu in Salem city, say traders

The Hindu Bureau
October 22, 2022 18:16 IST

Vehicles and public struggle to pass the road at Kallankuthu in Salem due to sludge. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

SalemThe roads, which were dug for Under Ground Drainage (UGD) works, have severely damaged at Kallankuthu locality, and following continuous rain, the streets turned into sludge.

Local traders and shopkeepers say that their Deepavali festival business have suffered, since people were unable to use the road..

A few months back, the Corporation dug roads in the area for UGD works. The pace of progress was very slow and in some place the pits were closed. The shoddy restoration work resulted in some roads damaged finding it difficult for road users and motorists. springs were found in the area, while Corporation officials dug pits, water emerged in the pits and it became difficult to complete the works. So the work takes place in a slow manner, and in some places, the pits were closed. But roads were severely damaged in the locality and vehicles struggled to pass the road. Meanwhile, following continuous rain, the roads in the locality turned into sludge, and people could not even walk in the locality.

Mr. Mohankumar, who owns a footwear shop, claimed that his business has suffered severely. He says that during the Deepavali festival season, business will be brisk for one week. But this year, even regular customers could not come to our shop by walking due to the sludge.

When contacted, Ammapet zone officials claimed that they had completed UGD work in a stretch. Due to continuous rain, we were not able to lay roads. The roads will be laid after Deepavali, officials added.

