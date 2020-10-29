Deepavali sales: FSSAI gives instructions to sweet makers, traders in Coimbatore

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued instructions to sweet manufacturers and wholesale and retail traders to follow good practices during Deepavali sales.

The food regulator has appealed to sweet manufacturers to make sure that the products are free from adulterants and non-permitted food colours.

As per the instructions issued by K. Tamilselvan, Designated Officer of FSSAI, Coimbatore district, confectioners should avoid the use of adulterants, non-permitted colourants and re-heated oil for making sweets.

Traders have been instructed to avoid the use of newspaper and single use polythene bags to pack sweets.

Packaged products should have a proper labelling with FSSAI licence/registration number, the name and address of the manufacturer, dates of manufacture and expiry, price, ingredients and whether they are made of oil or ghee. These details should be displayed for customers at the shop in the case of non-packed or loose sweets.

Traders have been asked to store and display sweets made with milk separately besides informing customers the ‘use by date’. In view of COVID-19, traders have also been instructed to ensure that staff and customers follow safety guidelines in shops.

Customers can report grievances to the FSSAI through the WhatsApp helpline at 94440-42322.