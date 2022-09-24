Deepavali sale launched at Co-optex outlets in Salem district

The Hindu BureauM. Sabari Salem
September 24, 2022 17:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Women taking a look at saris at the Co-optex Thangam Pattu Maligai in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

District Collector S. Karmegam, on Saturday, launched Deepavali sale at the Co-optex outlets in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Silk saris from Kancheepuram, Arani, Thanjavur, and Salem; cotton sarees manufactured in Coimbatore, Madurai, Dindigul, Paramakudi, Tiruchi, and Salem districts; blankets, bedsheets, bedspreads, and pillows are on sale. A special discount of 30% is offered on all purchases.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Karmegam said that a sales target of ₹ 7.30 crore has been set for Co-optex this festival season. Many people have joined the Co-optex Kanavu Nanavu Savings Scheme as it offered additional benefits.The government and government-related organisations will get items on credit at 0% interest. For further details, people shall approach the outlet in person or by calling 0427-2260651, Mr. Karmegam added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app